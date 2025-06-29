Peshawar Corps HQ visit: COAS briefed on anti-terror operations

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Friday, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security environment and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

During his visit, the Army Chief also attended the funeral prayers of the martyred personnel at Bannu Garrison and later visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu. Paying rich tribute to the fallen heroes, Field Marshal Munir lauded the unflinching bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism, particularly the Indian-sponsored outfit, Fitna al-Khawarij.

“The resilience of our forces is a testament to the nation’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he stated, reaffirming the commitment to completely root out the menace from Pakistani soil.

The COAS underscored the state’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, asserting that all facilitators, abettors, and perpetrators will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice, regardless of cost or circumstance. He further vowed that the real face behind terrorism in the region will be exposed to the international community.

“No sacrifice will go in vain. The blood of every innocent Pakistani will be avenged, and any attempt to destabilise the country will be met with swift and decisive retribution,” the COAS assured.

