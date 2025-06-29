AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-29

Peshawar Corps HQ visit: COAS briefed on anti-terror operations

Nuzhat Nazar Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Friday, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security environment and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

During his visit, the Army Chief also attended the funeral prayers of the martyred personnel at Bannu Garrison and later visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu. Paying rich tribute to the fallen heroes, Field Marshal Munir lauded the unflinching bravery and sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism, particularly the Indian-sponsored outfit, Fitna al-Khawarij.

“The resilience of our forces is a testament to the nation’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he stated, reaffirming the commitment to completely root out the menace from Pakistani soil.

The COAS underscored the state’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, asserting that all facilitators, abettors, and perpetrators will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice, regardless of cost or circumstance. He further vowed that the real face behind terrorism in the region will be exposed to the international community.

“No sacrifice will go in vain. The blood of every innocent Pakistani will be avenged, and any attempt to destabilise the country will be met with swift and decisive retribution,” the COAS assured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

COAS Syed Asim Munir Fitna al Khawarij counter terrorism operations Peshawar Corps HQ

Comments

200 characters

Peshawar Corps HQ visit: COAS briefed on anti-terror operations

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Flood project: Govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

Read more stories