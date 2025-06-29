Lyari Expressway-IV

Moving forward: The Lyari Expressway situation presents an opportunity to modernize Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure in line with contemporary business requirements. Digital toll collection represents a logical first step toward creating more efficient, user-friendly systems that serve both revenue collection needs and commuter convenience. Rather than viewing toll increases and service improvements as separate issues, integrated planning could address both concerns simultaneously. Modern toll collection systems typically pay for themselves through operational efficiencies while providing better service to users. Karachi’s business community deserves transportation infrastructure that facilitates rather than hinders economic activity. The technology exists, proven models are available, and the economic justification is clear. What remains is the institutional will to implement solutions that serve 21st-century transportation needs.

The question facing policymakers is whether Pakistan’s infrastructure development will embrace proven technologies that enhance efficiency and user satisfaction, or continue with outdated systems that frustrate users while failing to maximize revenue potential. The Lyari Expressway could serve as a model for modernization - if authorities choose progress over status quo.—Concluded

Farooq Mustafa Chaudhry

Karachi

