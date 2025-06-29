Over 55 incidents of various crimes reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Criminals looted cash and valuables, and stole motorbikes and cars worth millions of rupees in over 55 incidents of robbery, dacoity, snatching and carjacking registered with the capital police during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 55 cases of motorbikes as well as one case of car theft, 10 cases of robbery and another 10 cases of street crime, including snatching of cash and mobile phones were registered at the city’s different police stations during the last week.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Kohsar, Industrial Area, Golra, Karachi Company, and Noon police stations.

In the most shocking incident during the last week, a dead body of 55-year-old economic researcher was recovered in the limits of the Aabpara police station that was reportedly killed through a sharp-edged weapon.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station, another four motorbikes from Industrial Area police, and auto thieves stole three motorbikes from the limits of Ramna police station.

Additionally, auto thieves stole three motorbikes from the limits of Golra and three motor bikes were stolen from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

In the same period, one case of street crime and seven cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station, and two cases of street crime, one case of robbery and four cases of auto theft were reported to Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, Sumbal police station registered two cases of robbery, two cases of street crime and one case of auto theft. Another two cases of robbery and street crime were reported to Karachi Company police and two cases of street crime and one case of auto theft were reported to Tarnol police station.

