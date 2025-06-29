Weather alert: widespread rain forecast across Pakistan

LAHORE: The Meteorological Department issued a fresh weather alert Saturday evening, warning that the next couple of hours could bring more rainfall across the country.

According to the latest forecast, strong winds and thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in several cities across Punjab, including Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Kasur, and Lahore. Similar weather patterns are likely to hit Narowal, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, along with surrounding areas.

In Balochistan, northeastern and southern regions particularly Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, and Dera Bugti are also expected to experience thunderous downpours paired with gusty winds. Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious and stay updated as the situation develops.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds in several districts across the country.

In Balochistan, areas including Naseerabad, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran are likely to witness intense weather activity.

Similar conditions are expected in parts of Sindh, particularly Jacobabad, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi, where residents are advised to stay vigilant as gusty winds and thunderclouds approach.

