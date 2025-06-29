AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
PTI says not afraid of penalties & disqualification

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

LAHORE: Tensions in the Punjab Assembly deepened this week as opposition lawmakers condemned disciplinary actions against them following a protest during the provincial budget session, accusing the Punjab Assembly Speaker of acting on government directives and stifling dissent.

Addressing the Assembly and media on Saturday, Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar declared that the opposition would continue its protest campaign “inside and outside” the legislature, regardless of penalties or disqualification threats. “We are not afraid of being de-seated or fined. It was the collective decision of our parliamentary party,” Bhachar said.

He criticised Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for allegedly refusing him the right to speak, despite procedural entitlements. “When the opposition leader rises, he is entitled to the mic under assembly rules,” Bhachar argued. He also accused the Speaker of violating legislative procedures and taking dictation from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, rather than upholding neutrality as the house custodian.

The protest, held during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s budget speech on Friday, saw opposition lawmakers chanting slogans, surrounding the Speaker’s dais, and tearing documents. In response, the Speaker suspended over two dozen members, including Malik Fahad Masood, Tanveer Aslam, Riffat Mahmood, Yasir Qureshi, and others. He announced that references for disqualification would be submitted to the Election Commission and fines exceeding Rs2 million were imposed on 10 PTI lawmakers for previous disruptions.

“Protest is everyone’s right, but it must remain within constitutional and procedural bounds,” the Speaker stated in a press conference. “No member can be allowed to hijack the system.”

Bhachar, however, remained defiant. “This government behaves like a Pharaoh, but every Pharaoh has a Moses. Ours is already here — and he sits in Adiala Jail, cell 804,” he said, referencing incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan. “They stole our mandate using Form 47, took away reserved seats, and now want to rob us of our right to protest.”

Speaking alongside PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa, Bhachar reiterated that their demonstration was peaceful and within democratic norms. “If our criticism of authoritarianism is considered an insult, then we will continue to insult such tyranny,” he said, referencing the PML-N’s own aggressive tactics during the previous government’s tenure.

Raja emphasised that the people of Pakistan demand dignity and democratic representation. “It’s a fallacy to assume the masses are indifferent. They have always voted for democracy and want their votes to count,” he said. He urged those wielding “real power” to engage in dialogue and criticised the current administration as lacking legitimacy. “This is a government on crutches, and even they admit they are operating under compulsion.”

Raja added that PTI is open to aligning with other political parties if they commit to a genuine democratic struggle, not merely opportunistic alliances.

