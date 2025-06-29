AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Markets Print 2025-06-29

Modest trading on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained limited.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the reason behind low trading volume is that the ginning process was affected due to rain in cotton growing areas of Punjab and Sindh.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,600 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund and 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

