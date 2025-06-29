AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-29

Copper slips from three-month peak on Chinese data

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Friday from a three-month peak after weak data in top metals consumer China and some profit-taking, but losses were modest due to underlying tightness and buoyant premiums.

London Metal Exchange benchmark three-month copper fell 0.5% to $9,850.50 per metric ton by 1430 GMT, having hit $9,917, its highest since March 27. It was up 2.2% for the week. Data showed that China’s industrial profits swung back into sharp decline in May from a year earlier, as factory activity slowed.

“Falling industrial profits is not a good sign for the industrial sector in general, but it’s not a straight line translation to lower copper demand,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“What we see is that the copper-intensive stories are probably still very much in full force at the moment.” Spending by China on its power grid, for example, has been strong, Shah added. It hit a record last year and was up 19% in the first five months of 2025, Citi said in a note. Copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose

1.5% to 79,920 yuan ($11,148.93), having hit 80,060 yuan, its highest since March 31. It was up 2% for the week.

Expectations that the United States will impose tariffs on copper imports have pulled metal to that country, leaving shortages elsewhere. Data on Friday showed that inventories in warehouses monitored by ShFE slid 19% from the previous week to 81,550 tons, down 70% over the past four months. LME copper stocks have tumbled 66% in the same period, sending premiums for nearby contracts soaring. The premium for the LME cash copper contract over the three-month contract retreated on Friday to $207 a ton from $320 a ton on Thursday, its highest since November 2021.

US Comex copper futures fell 1.4% to $5.05 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $1,286 a ton, slightly weaker than on Thursday. Among other metals, LME aluminium added 0.2% to $2,589.50 a ton and nickel gained 0.4% to $15,265 while zinc land lead were little changed at $2,767 and $2,039 respectively, and tin fell 0.6% to $33,560.

Copper Copper prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips from three-month peak on Chinese data

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Flood project: Govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

Read more stories