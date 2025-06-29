AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-29

Muharram Monitoring Cell set up

APP Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

KARACHI: A 24-hour active “Muharram Monitoring Cell” has been established in the Sindh Chief Minister’s Secretariat, here on Saturday.

The Cell has been set up on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh. It will work under the supervision of Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi under the Public Complaint Cell (919).

Office number 021-99204147 and mobile number 0300-0276555 will be available for public contact. Muharram Monitoring Cell will work in two shifts across the province and will monitor all issues related to Muharram Ul Harram.

The chief minister has said that no negligence would be tolerated in Muharram arrangements.

