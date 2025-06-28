AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Sports

South Africa reach 418-9 vs Zimbabwe as teenager Pretorius bags debut ton

Published June 28, 2025

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 153 on debut and Corbin Bosch an unbeaten maiden century as a much-changed South Africa reached 418 for nine on the opening day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday.

After electing to bat, South Africa were in early trouble at 55-4 with the ball nipping around in the fresh morning conditions, but Pretorius, 19, put on 95 for the fifth wicket with fellow debutant Dewald Brevis (51) to change the course of the innings.

Bosch’s late burst provided a first Test century for the all-rounder as he finished unbeaten on 100 from 124 balls and will resume on the second day with Kwena Maphaka, who has nine.

The touring side have only four starters from the side who won the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s this month, with several players rested and captain Temba Bavuma unavailable due to injury.

Pretorius’ 153 came from 160 balls as the left-hander became the youngest South African to score a century on Test debut, hitting 11 fours and four sixes.

Zimbabwe twice felt they had him caught behind, but with no third umpire in operation for the two-game series, their vociferous appeals were turned down with no way to challenge the decisions.

Seamer Tanaka Chivanga got early joy for the hosts with an excellent spell of bowling, picking up three wickets in the first session and adding the prized scalp of Pretorius for figures of 4-83.

The South African youngster tried to pull a steep bouncer from Chivanga but succeeded only in skying the ball to Wellington Masakadza at mid-on.

Chivanga removed openers Tony de Zorzi (0) and Matthew Breetzke (13), and David Bedingham (0) in his first spell, bringing Pretorius to the wicket with the score on 23.

Wiaan Mulder (17) looked in good touch before he was run out chasing a quick single, but Brevis and Pretorius shared a quickfire 95-run partnership in 86 balls to swing the momentum South Africa’s way.

Kyle Verreynne (10) came and went cheaply, before Pretorius and Bosch added 108 for the seventh wicket to put the tourists firmly in control.

South Africa Zimbabwe Lhuan dre Pretorius

