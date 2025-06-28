AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Sports

Al-Hilal Captain Al-Dawsari Out of Club World Cup with Hamstring Injury

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari will miss the remainder of the Club World Cup with a hamstring injury, the Saudi club said on Saturday.

“Medical tests have confirmed that Salem Al-Dawsari has suffered from a hamstring injury. He will be undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last between four to six weeks,” Al-Hilal said in a statement via X.

This means Al-Dawsari will miss Monday’s round of 16 clash against Manchester City.

Al-Dawsari played a pivotal role in Al-Hilal’s campaign in the club world cup, after scoring the opening goal in the team’s 2-0 victory over Pachuca on Friday in the third round of the group stage.

The win against Pachuca secured the four-times Asian champions qualification for the last 16 after they finished second in Group H behind Real Madrid.

