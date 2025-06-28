Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 26 opposition members

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan on Saturday suspended 26 members of the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for disrupting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s speech and causing chaos in the assembly session, according to Aaj News.

The Assembly Secretariat confirmed that the suspension was issued under Rule 210(3) of the Assembly Rules, barring the members from attending the next 15 assembly sittings.

During the session, opposition members shouted slogans, engaged in physical shoving, and tore official documents, violating the assembly’s rules of conduct.

The Speaker “condemned” their behavior, saying such disorderly conduct damages the dignity and discipline of the House.

He acknowledged that while protesting is a right of assembly members, it must follow the limits set by the Constitution and parliamentary procedures. The Speaker emphasized that maintaining order in the assembly is essential and will be strictly enforced.

The suspended lawmakers include Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanveer Aslam, SSyed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mahmood, Kaleem Ullah, Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhary, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Muhammad Ejaz Shafi, Sajjad Ahmad, and others.

The suspension came after the opposition’s loud protests disrupted the assembly during the Chief Minister’s address, forcing the Speaker to take action to uphold the assembly’s dignity and ensure smooth proceedings.