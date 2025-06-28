AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa kills two, wounds 14

AFP Published 28 Jun, 2025 01:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: A Russian drone strike on Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa killed two people and wounded 14, including children, local authorities said on Saturday.

Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukraine. Peace talks initiated by the United States to end the three-year conflict have meanwhile stalled.

“Rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble who died as a result of a hostile drone strike on a residential building,” Odesa Governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

The night-time strike wounded 14 people, Kiper added, “three of them children.”

Separately, authorities of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said one person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian strikes over the past day.

Ukraine’s drone attacks damage grain warehouse, school in Rostov, Russia says

“Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region,” the Kherson’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram early on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Russia’s offensive, which has forced millions from their homes and devastated much of eastern Ukraine.

At peace talks, Russia has demanded Ukraine cede even more land and give up Western military support as a precondition to peace – terms Kyiv says are unacceptable.

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian strike Odesa Ukraine strikes

Comments

200 characters

Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa kills two, wounds 14

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Stocks emerge as best-performing asset class in Pakistan for FY25

Domestic consumers: Pakistan govt hikes gas fixed charges

Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

KSE-100 beats US, India & Germany to emerge among top global performers in FY25

Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly ‘next week’

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Read more stories