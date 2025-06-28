AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
State-Owned Enterprises: CCoSOEs concerned over staggering losses

Tahir Amin Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Friday noted with concern the staggering cumulative losses of SOEs amounting to Rs5.8 trillion, with Rs342 billion incurred in just the last six months—equating to a daily loss of Rs1.9 billion.

The committee chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised that issues such as inefficiencies in DISCO operations, slow network upgrades by NTDC, unfunded pension liabilities, and low governance standards continue to erode fiscal space and undermine investor confidence.

The chair also stressed the importance of timely reforms, particularly in the power and energy sectors where circular debt has crossed Rs4.9 trillion, and reiterated the government’s resolve to bring greater transparency, financial discipline, and accountability to the SOE landscape.

SOEs’ performance: PM directs ministries, divisions to implement monitoring system

The committee heard a detailed briefing from the Central Monitoring Unit of the Finance Division on a biannual report on the Federal SOE Performance covering the period from July 2024 to December 2024.

The report included a detailed overview of the state of affairs and key challenges confronting SOEs, including cumulative losses amounting to Rs5.8 trillion, with Rs342 billion incurred in just six months.

The committee was told that the circular debt in the oil, gas, and power sectors had crossed Rs4.9 trillion, severely affecting cash flows and asset valuations.

The government’s fiscal support to SOEs—through grants, subsidies, loans, and other injections—had also exceeded Rs600 billion in six months, equivalent to nearly 10 percent of total revenue receipts. In addition, unfunded pension liabilities in DISCOs and other SOEs, estimated at Rs1.7 trillion, remain off the books, as do railways’ pension obligations, the meeting was told.

It was also highlighted that government guarantees currently stand at Rs2.2 trillion, while rollover costs and financial restructuring liabilities further compound fiscal pressures. Governance concerns persist, with low levels of transparency in beneficial interest disclosures under IFRS Section 30 and other compliance gaps. The lack of strategic alignment in business plans and operational inefficiencies across SOEs were identified as critical areas requiring urgent reform.

The chair also emphasised the directors representing the government on the boards of state-owned enterprises must exercise due diligence and play an active role in safeguarding the financial health and operational performance of these entities through informed and responsible input.

During the meeting, separate summaries submitted by the Power Division for appointment of Chairman on the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Board; constitution of the Board of Directors of the Independent System Market Operator (ISMO); appointment of Independent Director/Chairman on the Board of Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) and Independent Director on GENCO Holding Company Limited (GHCL), submitted by the Power Division; and nomination of Independent Directors on the Board of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Power Information Technology Company (PITC), and constitution of the Board of Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company (EIDMC), were also discussed and approved.

Additionally, a summary moved by the Ministry of Railways for winding up of three railway companies—RAILCOP, PRACS, and PRFTC was also discussed and approved.

The finance minister stressed the importance of aligning business plans with national priorities and addressing operational challenges in a timely and coordinated manner.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the governance, operational efficiency, and financial sustainability of key public sector entities.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions attended the meeting.

