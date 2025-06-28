AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

India biggest sponsor of terrorism in region: COAS

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), engaged with the probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy during a session held at the Army Auditorium.

The probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy remained attached with the formations of Pakistan Army at peace time locations and operational areas of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to ISPR, these officers gained rich experience of the three services during various interactions and visits.

This interaction with the COAS formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

In his address, the Field Marshal spoke on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability. He underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

The COAS further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance. He urged the young officers to embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfilment of their responsibilities to the nation.

The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.

The visit concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, reflecting a spirit of constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress.

NNI adds: Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff, has declared that India is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region, and Pakistan has never accepted Delhi’s hegemony and will never do so in future.

Field Marshal Asim Munir said during Mark-e-Haq all state institutions demonstrated exemplary coordination. “Mutual respect and harmony among institutions are indispensable for the country’s stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

COAS ISPR Pakistan Army Indian state terrorism Indo Pak tensions Field Marshal Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

India biggest sponsor of terrorism in region: COAS

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories