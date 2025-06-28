Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

ISLAMABAD: Defending the decision to nominate US President for Nobel Peace Prize, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan still backs its choice and considers Donald J Trump as a “Man of Peace”.

“The decision rests with the Norwegian committee. We are uncaring to the outcome, having only acknowledged what Donald Trump initiated,” Dar told this during a news conference here at the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday to brief the media about his recent multi-nation foreign tours.

The foreign minister clarified that both the government and the establishment recommended US President for the peace prize in a letter signed on June 11. “We consider Donald Trump the ‘Man of Peace’ and I myself signed the nomination letter,” he remarked.

Pakistan recommends US President for Nobel Peace

“Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in raising the Kashmir issue, as this matter had been sidelined since the former US President Bill Clinton era,” Dar added.

He; however, claimed that Trump’s willingness to arbitrate to settle Kashmir dispute and assure a peaceful resolution marked a significant shift in global perception. He stated that a tariff accord with the United States is set to be announced on “win-win” basis.

Dar announced that China has principally agreed to Pakistan’s proposal to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan. In addition, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are set to sign a trilateral railway framework agreement with Afghanistan in the near future for better regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

He said that Pakistan and the UAE have signed a protocol during the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting in Abu Dhabi for visa exemption for Pakistan’s diplomatic and official passports holders.

With regard to economic cooperation, the Emirate leadership has agreed to invest in Pakistan in a manner similar to its previous deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan, Dar said. He disclosed there were positive developments in long-stalled negotiations with Etisalat to settle the issue pending for last 18 years.

To a query, Dar said Pakistan continues to plead for improved visa processes for its citizens.

Responding to questions, DPM/ FM reiterated that Pakistan did not seek or begged a ceasefire with India but agreed to it in a dignified manner. “Pakistan is always ready for dialogue— on terrorism, trade, Kashmir, and the Indus Waters Treaty— but only through a composite framework,” he stated.

On Israel, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s stand, stating there would be no recognition until a two-state solution is realised. Pakistan will assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in July, with peaceful resolution of disputes set to be a central theme, Dar announced.

