Swat: flash flood sweeps away 18 tourists

PESHAWAR: Eighteen tourists mostly from Daska, are confirmed dead, and three have been rescued, while remaining seven tourists are missing.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Swat Dr Nida Iqbal said the Swat administration had already imposed Section 144 a week ago, keeping in view the incoming flash floods in the river. She said seven tourists lost their lives and their bodies were recovered from the Swat River, while three people have been rescued so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Director General said 80 personnel are taking part in the rescue operation to locate the remaining individuals.

Following the tragic incident, Malakand Division Commissioner Abid Wazir s announced a formal inquiry to determine any negligence.

Speaking to the media, the commissioner said that the administration took immediate action after the flash floods in the area. “Four people were rescued alive on the spot, while eight bodies have been recovered so far. The search for six missing persons is still under way,” he confirmed.

He further stated that Section 144 has been in effect in Swat since June 2, and 45 violations have been registered so far. He also revealed that more than 72,000 tourists were unexpectedly stranded and had to be evacuated as the situation has worsened.

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Shahzad Mehboob emphasised that the local administration had taken preventive measures prior to the incident. “Warning signs were installed along the Swat River to prevent tourists from approaching dangerous areas,” he said. “We once again urge all tourists to stay away from the river and follow official guidelines.”

Family members of the Swat tragic incident have revealed that the incident occurred suddenly as they were enjoying their morning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025