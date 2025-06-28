AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Women entrepreneurs meet TDAP chief

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 05:57am

KARACHI: A delegation of women entrepreneurs from Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Ms Shabana Asif called on Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, the Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, in TDAP head office to discuss role of women entrepreneurs in economic and trade development of Pakistan.

Key issues faced by women entrepreneurs were candidly discussed, along with actionable solutions to enhance access to international markets, capacity-building, and visibility in foreign trade initiatives.

The meeting also covered the inclusion of sector specific delegations for women entrepreneurs for participation in the international trade fairs, exhibitions etc under the TDAP’s upcoming Annual Business Plan 2025-26

The CE TDAP apprised the delegation that TDAP has special initiatives for women entrepreneurs. TDAP has exclusive Women Entrepreneur Division, headed by the Senior Director General officer, to guide, encourage and support women enterprises.

TDAP conducts various capacity building seminars, workshops and trainings in different areas of Pakistan to address critical challenge of capacity building being faced by the women engaged in export business.

TDAP also offers enhanced level of subsidy to women exhibitors in international exhibitions and has fixed quota for their participation in such international events. The CE emphasized upon the delegation to actively participate in TDAP’s international exhibitions for contributing in export enhancement of the country.

Irum Fawad, owner of I.F designs studio, and Sadaf Raza, the founder member of Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, requested the CE TDAP for supporting women entrepreneurs’ delegation to Turkiye and other developing and developed markets for exploratory and business purposes.

The CE TDAP urged upon them to identify potential women exporters and share proposals for appropriate review of and favorable decision by TDAP’s Women Entrepreneur Division.

