US CG visits Pakistan-based US company in Hub

KARACHI: The US Consul General in Karachi Scott Urbom recently visited the Pakistan based American company, Mondelēz, located in Hub, Balochistan.

The company, headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, set up a plant in Pakistan in 1993. More than 80 US companies directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly support the livelihoods of over a million Pakistani workers, showcasing the significant impact of American businesses in the region.

During the visit, the Consul General toured the plants, where Mondelēz produces chocolate, candy, and powdered beverages. Mondelēz International’s largest-selling brands in Pakistan include Cadbury Dairy Milk, Tang, and Cadbury Eclairs. Mondelez employs over 1100 Pakistanis nationwide and operates two manufacturing facilities in Hub, Balochistan, with a distribution network that spans the entire country.

The visit highlighted Mondelēz Pakistan’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. In 2024, the company organized Iftar event for underprivileged children during Ramazan, demonstrating their dedication to community support. Additionally, Mondelēz Pakistan has partnered with Shams Power to solarize its Tang plant, generating clean and affordable energy. In 2024, the company celebrated various cultural events, including Mother’s Day, Eid, and Diwali, emphasizing their respect for the rich cultural tapestry of Pakistan.

The Consul General’s underscored, “American businesses have a long history of investing in Pakistan, creating jobs, strengthening local industries, and building long-term economic ties. The United States remains committed to supporting economic growth in Pakistan through private sector partnerships that benefit both our countries.”

The US Government has worked with various American companies in Pakistan to drive investment, entrepreneurship and job creation.

