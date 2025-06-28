AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-28

SITE concerned at proposed minimum wages for workers

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: President of SITE Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi has expressed concern over announcement made by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding enhancement of minimum wages for industrial workers from existing 37,000 to (proposed) 42,000 rupees.

He said that it is practically not possible to give such high wages to the workers at a time when industries are passing through difficult time and are at the verge of closure. The ever increasing cost of utilities has practically rendered most of the industrial units unviable to operate in the Sindh province.

Alvi mentioned that Sindh’s proposed minimum wage (if approved), will be the highest in the country as compared to other provinces and added that inflation is at 6% per annum while the wage increase proposed is 14% which has no justification at all.

Since allowances, SESSI contribution, EOBi contribution and other related levies are also calculated on minimum wage rate, it comes to almost double in the broader spectrum.

SITE Chief has suggested to review the minimum wage and fix it around 40,000/-.

He stressed the need to enforce the minimum wage in letter & spirit to pass on the benefit to industrial workers quoting that many employers are still not paying the existing minimum wage which shows failure of the government to implement its decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation site industrial workers wages minimum wages Ahmed Azeem Alvi Budget 2025 26 CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Sindh budget 25 26

Comments

200 characters

SITE concerned at proposed minimum wages for workers

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories