SITE concerned at proposed minimum wages for workers

KARACHI: President of SITE Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi has expressed concern over announcement made by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding enhancement of minimum wages for industrial workers from existing 37,000 to (proposed) 42,000 rupees.

He said that it is practically not possible to give such high wages to the workers at a time when industries are passing through difficult time and are at the verge of closure. The ever increasing cost of utilities has practically rendered most of the industrial units unviable to operate in the Sindh province.

Alvi mentioned that Sindh’s proposed minimum wage (if approved), will be the highest in the country as compared to other provinces and added that inflation is at 6% per annum while the wage increase proposed is 14% which has no justification at all.

Since allowances, SESSI contribution, EOBi contribution and other related levies are also calculated on minimum wage rate, it comes to almost double in the broader spectrum.

SITE Chief has suggested to review the minimum wage and fix it around 40,000/-.

He stressed the need to enforce the minimum wage in letter & spirit to pass on the benefit to industrial workers quoting that many employers are still not paying the existing minimum wage which shows failure of the government to implement its decisions.

