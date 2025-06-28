Recent regional crisis: Senate body praises FO for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, praised the Foreign Office for its outstanding performance during recent regional crisis, asserting that Pakistan’s strong diplomatic narrative has prevailed globally, particularly in wake of Pakistan-India war and attacks on Iran.

In a high-level in-camera session held in Parliament House on Friday, Senator Siddiqui stated, “The Foreign Office has played a brilliant role in representing Pakistan’s position in the context of two consecutive wars and presenting a steady narrative to the world.”

Senator Siddiqui also acknowledged the contributions of committee members Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Musadik Malik, who, as part of a parliamentary delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, effectively communicated Pakistan’s position to the international community during a critical diplomatic juncture.

The committee was given a comprehensive briefing by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and senior Foreign Office officials regarding Pakistan’s stance following attacks on Iran. The officials outlined Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and shared insights into future regional dynamics.

Addressing questions raised by committee members, Foreign Secretary Baloch emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stating, “All our efforts are focused on establishing lasting peace in the region, for which, Pakistan is playing a very effective role in collaboration with different countries.”

Siddiqui further remarked, “India’s isolation at various international forums is a defeat in itself and our narrative is a victory.”

He credited Pakistan’s principled stance and proactive diplomacy for the shift in global perceptions.

The meeting was attended by senators, Sherry Rehman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Musadik Malik, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, and Zeeshan Khanzada. The Foreign Office was represented by Foreign Secretary Baloch and other senior officials.

