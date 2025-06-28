Minister concerned over rising number of derailments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Friday, expressed concern over the rising number of derailments and called for a detailed analysis and proactive measures to prevent future occurrences.

Abbasi said this here on Friday, while chairing a high-level meeting on the occasion of his first 100 days in office which he celebrated with releasing of a special documentary on Pakistan Railways, highlighting key achievements and progress during his tenure.

The meeting attended by senior PR officials focused on train safety, administrative performance and ongoing corruption investigations within Pakistan Railways. On the occasion a comprehensive briefings on recent train accidents and operational issues, with particular attention to incidents reported in Sukkur, Multan, and Peshawar during June 2025 was presented.

The documentary showcases various initiatives and improvements undertaken by the ministry under Hanif Abbasi’s leadership, reflecting efforts aimed at reforming and revitalising the railway sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “This is just the beginning of the journey.” He reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, efficient, and developed institution. “We are determined to make Railways a progressive and modern organisation,” he stated, adding that in the remaining three and a half years of the government’s tenure, “We will work with full energy and dedication to ensure the growth and development of the railway network.”

Hanif Abbasi directed that clear recommendations and an action plan be formulated and submitted to the relevant authorities. He also sought a report on the delay of the Awam Express departing from Karachi and ordered an immediate inquiry into the recent foot over bridge incident in Khanewal.

Regarding the closure of the Shahinabad Quarry, the minister instructed officials to identify those responsible and take appropriate action. The meeting also reviewed the Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited investigation, where the Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police reported that the fact-finding inquiry was nearing completion.

The inquiry recommends criminal proceedings against implicated officials and proposes the case be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. Reaffirming the ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, Minister Abbasi said that financial, administrative and structural reforms remain a top priority.

He also said that strict disciplinary action against non-performing staff, while assuring that employees who demonstrate exceptional performance will be recognised through rewards and commendation certificates.

Hanif Abbasi called on all officers and personnel to perform their duties with sincerity, transparency and accountability, emphasising the government’s commitment to restoring public confidence in the national rail system.

