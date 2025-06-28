LDA seals 86 illegal properties

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority has recovered plots worth millions of rupees, while 86 illegal properties were sealed during several operations against illegal constructions, illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters.

According to the LDA on Friday, following the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the LDA's Town Planning and Housing Wing initiated a campaign against illegal constructions, illegal commercial buildings, and commercial fee defaulters.

Operations were carried out in Johar Town, Wahdat Road, New Muslim Town, Lyton Road and Chauburji Chowk.

The LDA teams recovered plots in Johar Town while during the ongoing operations against illegal commercial buildings, a total of 23 properties were sealed in Johar Town and 32 properties on Wahdat Road. In New Muslim Town and along Lyton Road to Chauburji Chowk, 31 properties were also sealed.

The sealed properties included private schools, clinics, cafes, grocery stores, salons, workshops, and offices. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Under the directives of the LDA DG, stringent actions are being taken against illegal constructions, commercial buildings, and commercial fee defaulters.

