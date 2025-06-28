AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

LDA seals 86 illegal properties

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:41am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority has recovered plots worth millions of rupees, while 86 illegal properties were sealed during several operations against illegal constructions, illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters.

According to the LDA on Friday, following the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the LDA's Town Planning and Housing Wing initiated a campaign against illegal constructions, illegal commercial buildings, and commercial fee defaulters.

Operations were carried out in Johar Town, Wahdat Road, New Muslim Town, Lyton Road and Chauburji Chowk.

The LDA teams recovered plots in Johar Town while during the ongoing operations against illegal commercial buildings, a total of 23 properties were sealed in Johar Town and 32 properties on Wahdat Road. In New Muslim Town and along Lyton Road to Chauburji Chowk, 31 properties were also sealed.

The sealed properties included private schools, clinics, cafes, grocery stores, salons, workshops, and offices. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I Asad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Under the directives of the LDA DG, stringent actions are being taken against illegal constructions, commercial buildings, and commercial fee defaulters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore Development Authority LDA illegal properties LDA seals properties

Comments

200 characters

LDA seals 86 illegal properties

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories