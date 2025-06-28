CJCSC meets leadership of Australia during his visit

ISLAMABAD: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) visited Australia to attend 14th session of Annual Defence and Security Talks.

During the visit, Chairman JCSC met high-ranking civilian and military leadership of Australia including Admiral David Johnston, Chief of Defence Forces, Andrew Shearer, Director General Office of National Intelligence (ONI), Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Australian Army and Gemma Huggins, Ambassador Counter Terrorism at Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to an ISPR statement.

Defence and Security Talks aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and identifying areas for further expanding defence collaboration between the respective militaries.

During the meetings, both sides engaged in discussions on wide range of issues including evolving global and regional environment, security challenges and opportunities to enhance existing bilateral military exchanges.

During the visit, CJCSC delivered a lecture in Australian Defence College (ADC) on Pakistan’s Security Perspective and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability; and also visited Australian naval ship HMAS Adelaide.

Earlier, upon arrival at CDF office, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to CJCSC.

