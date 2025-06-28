PMD warns heavy rainfall today: First spell of monsoon rain brings disruption

KARACHI: The first spell of monsoon rain has brought widespread disruption to Karachi and several cities across Sindh and Balochistan, with urban flooding, water logging, and power outages affecting daily life.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of more heavy rainfall through Saturday, raising concerns about flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

In Karachi, overnight showers turned streets into water channels in several neighbourhoods including Sher Shah Colony and SITE Town. Overflowing drains, stagnant rainwater, and sewage backflow created serious mobility and health challenges for residents. Electricity supply was also affected in many areas after water entered substations, leading to precautionary shutdowns.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that Karachi received between 2 mm and 17 mm of rain, while Mithi recorded 53 mm, Nawabshah 49 mm, and Hyderabad 43 mm. Other cities affected by the wet spell include Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Badin, and Dadu.

In addition to Sindh, parts of Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) also saw rainfall. The PMD has forecast more rain, wind, and thunderstorms in southern and north-eastern Balochistan, central and upper Sindh, and parts of Punjab and KP over the coming days.

Officials have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert as moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal continue to fuel the weather system. The PMD also warned of possible damage to weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, solar panels, and kacha houses due to strong winds and lightning.

In Murree, Galliyat, Swat, Dir, Mansehra, Kohistan, and other hilly areas, there is a risk of landslides which may disrupt road access. Flash floods may also occur in local streams and nullahs in parts of KP, southern Punjab, and Balochistan including Barkhan, Kalat, Lasbella, and Khuzdar.

In Karachi, residents faced tough conditions on Friday morning as waterlogged streets made it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to move. Garbage mixed with rainwater formed pools of sludge, raising concerns about hygiene and disease.

Political leaders responded with concern over the situation. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Monem Zafar addressed a press conference, highlighting what he termed the city’s inadequate budget allocation in the recently announced Sindh budget. He noted that only Rs37.44 billion; around 1.1 percent of the Rs 3,451 billion budget was assigned to Karachi. He called for a development package of Rs500 billion for the city, proposing that each of Karachi’s towns receive Rs2 billion and every union council Rs20 million. Comparing the current Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) budget of Rs55 billion with 2005’s Rs43 billion, Monem pointed out the need for inflation-adjusted investments to meet the city’s growing needs.

JI leaders also raised concerns over funding for key federal projects in Karachi, such as the K-IV water scheme and the Karachi IT Park. Monem stated that their current allocations — Rs3.2 billion and Rs6 billion, respectively — fall far short of the required Rs40 billion and Rs42 billion.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Azeemullah Usman, after visiting rain-hit areas in District Kemari, echoed similar concerns. He said that Sher Shah had been submerged within half an hour of rainfall, and stressed the need for immediate drainage and relief operations. He urged authorities to remain visible and responsive, especially in low-lying localities.

By Friday evening, Karachi’s temperature dropped to 29 degrees Celsius, with high humidity at 81 percent. Coastal areas remained under surge alerts due to high tides, further threatening vulnerable communities along the shore.

As the weekend approaches, authorities continue to monitor the situation. Citizens are advised to follow official updates, avoid flooded areas, and take precautions to stay safe. Opposition leaders said that though rain offers relief from heat, its impact on cities like Karachi highlights the urgent need for long-term urban planning, upgraded drainage systems, and timely maintenance before each monsoon season.

