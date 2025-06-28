AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
CM not responsible for every task, departments must act: LHC

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:54am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has observed that it is not the Chief Minister’s job to monitor every task personally. The government has provided them resources; hence the departments must take responsibility.

The court hoped that the government and its agencies would take effective steps to improve the environment. The court was hearing a set of identical petitions seeking measures to address smog and other environmental issues, particular in the provincial metropolis.

The court observed that Nespak should take responsibility for environmental matters and modernize its approach since it has large scale infrastructure projects.

The court summoned the head of National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) in person in petitions against smog on July 02. The court also ordered an inquiry into reports of low penalties being imposed for stubble burning.

The court noted that 250 motorcycles had been provided but the personnel were not seen actively working on the roads. The court expressed concerns over the absence of visibility of field teams and asked, “Where are the teams deployed by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD)?”

The court also directed the EPD to submit a report on the deployment of its field teams. Commenting on urban development, the court observed that the Central Business District (CBD) had a critical role to play. The court said the CBD planted small trees but the court needed details on how many large trees had been planted.

The court also sought a report from a court-formed judicial commission on a petition regarding restoration of the greenbelts in Kasur. The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Kasur’s district administration also submitted their respective reports. A counsel for the PHA told the court that the greenbelt in Kasur falls under the jurisdiction of district administration and could be restored by them. The court observed that the greenbelt in Kasur could also be restored with the cooperation of local residents.

