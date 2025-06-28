AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan

CM greets nation on new Islamic year

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:56am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I pray that may the new Islamic year brings a message of peace and security to the Muslim Ummah. The new Islamic year is a messenger of unity and solidarity for the Muslim Ummah. May Allah Almighty makes the new Islamic year 1447 (AH) a year of peace and progress for Pakistan.”

In her message on the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram and the Islamic year, the CM said, “I pray that may the new Hijri year brings peace, tranquility, prosperity and happiness across the globe. May the new Hijri year becomes a source of blessing for Pakistan, the Pakistani nation and the entire Islamic world.”

She highlighted, “Muharram-ul-Haram also reminds us of the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) encourages the oppressed of every era and challenges the oppressor.”

She urged, “There should be no differences and divisions in Muharram-ul-Haram and we should adopt tolerance. The Punjab government has made extraordinary arrangements to ensure an atmosphere of peace and security in Muharram-ul-Haram.”

She outlined, “Those who spread hatred and sectarianism on social media will be dealt with an iron hand. The Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on drone coverage in gatherings and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram, stern action will be taken against any violation. We are aware of every nefarious designs and negative tactics of our enemy and we as a nation stand united on every front.”

