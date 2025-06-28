Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Umar (RA): ASWJ organises major rally

KARACHI: Marking the martyrdom anniversary of the second Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) organized a major rally titled “Madah-e-Sahaba (RA) Demand March” from Lasbela Chowk in Karachi, with participants from various walks of life.

Leaders of the organization, including ASWJ Pakistan President Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi, Allama Rab Nawaz Hanafi, Syed Muhiuddin Shah, Maulana Abdul Rafi Shah Bukhari, Maulana Umar Muawiya, and others addressed the crowd, calling for official recognition of the day at the state level and a nationwide public holiday in honor of Hazrat Umar (RA).

Speaking at the event, Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi said that ASWJ has always promoted unity and peace and that observing the “Ashra Farooq o Hussain” (Ten Days of Hazrat Umar and Hazrat Hussain) is a symbol of harmony and brotherhood. He expressed disappointment that banners related to these observances were reportedly removed in some areas, alleging administrative involvement. Farooqi urged the government to ensure such actions are not repeated, warning that such moves could lead to unrest.

He further said Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) was a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and played a pivotal role in the early Islamic state's strength and expansion. “After the Prophet, had there been a prophet, it would have been Umar,” he quoted from a well-known Hadith.

Other speakers emphasized that the legacy of Hazrat Umar (RA), particularly his just and visionary governance, should be promoted widely. ASWJ leaders maintained that for the past 40 years, the group has observed Youm-e-Umar (RA) annually, aiming to enlighten people about his contributions to Islam and justice.

The rally ended with a call for the federal government to declare the martyrdom day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) a national holiday and to officially commemorate the occasion, so that future generations can learn from the Caliph's exemplary character and leadership.

