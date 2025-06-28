Murad distributes Rs400m to empower PWDs

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowered society by announcing Rs 400 million in financial assistance for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Addressing a cheque distribution event, organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), at the CM’s office, Shah emphasised the importance of sustainable partnerships, access to assistive technologies, inclusive education, and equal employment opportunities as central priorities of the provincial government.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Riaz Shah Sheerazi, Zia Lanjar, Ali Hassan Zardari, Shahid Thahim, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Senator Waqar Mehdi, and Special Assistants Syed Qasim Naveed and Sarfaraz Rajar, were also present.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to 56 partner organisations, part of a Rs 400 million financial assistance package aimed at improving the lives of PWDs, with the funds already transferred to recipients’ accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025