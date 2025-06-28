KICT assures to ease container backlog amid industry protest

KARACHI: Amid rising complaints over growing delays in container examinations at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT), the terminal operator has assured the trading community that it is working closely with Pakistan Customs to swiftly address the backlog.

In an official statement issued Wednesday, KICT said it remains committed to facilitating trade and ensuring efficient terminal operations for all stakeholders. It confirmed that the Collector Appraisement (West) has taken urgent measures, doubling the examination staff deployed at the terminal to fast-track the clearance process.

KICT is confident that, with joint efforts, the situation will normalise soon, the statement added.

The development follows a strongly-worded statement from the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA), which raised serious concerns over operational inefficiencies and mounting backlogs at KICT. In a formal communication last week, KCAA warned that escalating delays in container grounding and examination were causing financial losses, increased demurrage and detention charges, and deteriorating service standards for the trading community. “We wish to draw immediate attention to the delays in container grounding at KICT. Despite repeated follow-ups from our members, there has been no significant improvement in operations,” the KCAA said. The association also submitted a copy of the Daily Examination & Grounding Report of KICT to support its claims.

The KCAA noted that even priority containers submitted for urgent handling are facing delays, while an insufficient and poorly coordinated labour force has worsened the situation. It further pointed out that containers often remain in the examination area for extended periods after inspection due to delays in sealing and removal, causing terminal congestion and operational disruption.

The association also criticised the inadequate space allocated for the examination of A-class cargo, urging KICT to immediately expand and upgrade the area to meet rising trade volumes and operational demands.

The terminal’s management, while acknowledging the concerns, expressed confidence that the collaborative measures now underway with Customs will soon resolve the crisis.

