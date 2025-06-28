Iran-Israel war: ambassador praises Pakistan’s support

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iranian Parliament, government and its people expressed gratitude to the Parliament, people, and government of Pakistan for their unwavering support during Iran-Israel war.

The ambassador expressed these views in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House on Friday. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi were also present.

Iranian Ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Speaker and the people of Pakistan for their consistent and heartfelt support. He acknowledged Pakistan as a true and reliable friend, especially in difficult times. He thanked Speaker Sadiq for being the first to express solidarity with Iran following the Israeli attack and praised Pakistan’s principled stance in supporting Iran across all international platforms.

Ambassador Moghadam also conveyed appreciation on behalf of the Iranian Parliament and government to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Parliament of Pakistan, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their unwavering support. He stated that Israel’s attack was a deliberate attempt to damage Iran’s nuclear programme, and that Israel’s weakening position led to the United States becoming directly involved in the conflict.

Finally, the Iranian ambassador lauded Pakistan’s positive and constructive role in supporting peace and stability across the region. He emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation as a means to further deepen ties between the two countries and acknowledged the Speaker’s commendable efforts in fostering bilateral engagement.

National Assembly Speaker Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Iran enjoys cordial ties rooted in shared religion, history, and cultural heritage. He reaffirmed that the friendship between the two neighbouring countries continues to grow stronger with time.

Welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the Speaker emphasised that what the world needs today is not more war, but a renewed commitment to peace. He reiterated that Pakistan has always played a proactive role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Referring to recent regional tensions, he highlighted Pakistan’s firm and effective response to Indian aggression, said that the events clearly exposed the strategic alliance between India and Israel.

The Speaker has also stated that a successful outcome for Iran and Pakistan in these turbulent times would further solidify their bilateral partnership. He pointed out that India’s negative and unconstructive role in the Iran-Israel conflict provides Iran with an opportunity to reconsider its diplomatic and strategic ties with India. He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of over 50,000 Palestinian lives due to Israeli aggression, calling it a tragedy that has deeply affected every Pakistani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025