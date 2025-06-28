AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

Iran-Israel war: ambassador praises Pakistan’s support

Naveed Butt Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iranian Parliament, government and its people expressed gratitude to the Parliament, people, and government of Pakistan for their unwavering support during Iran-Israel war.

The ambassador expressed these views in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House on Friday. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi were also present.

Iranian Ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Speaker and the people of Pakistan for their consistent and heartfelt support. He acknowledged Pakistan as a true and reliable friend, especially in difficult times. He thanked Speaker Sadiq for being the first to express solidarity with Iran following the Israeli attack and praised Pakistan’s principled stance in supporting Iran across all international platforms.

Ambassador Moghadam also conveyed appreciation on behalf of the Iranian Parliament and government to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Parliament of Pakistan, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their unwavering support. He stated that Israel’s attack was a deliberate attempt to damage Iran’s nuclear programme, and that Israel’s weakening position led to the United States becoming directly involved in the conflict.

Finally, the Iranian ambassador lauded Pakistan’s positive and constructive role in supporting peace and stability across the region. He emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation as a means to further deepen ties between the two countries and acknowledged the Speaker’s commendable efforts in fostering bilateral engagement.

National Assembly Speaker Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Iran enjoys cordial ties rooted in shared religion, history, and cultural heritage. He reaffirmed that the friendship between the two neighbouring countries continues to grow stronger with time.

Welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the Speaker emphasised that what the world needs today is not more war, but a renewed commitment to peace. He reiterated that Pakistan has always played a proactive role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Referring to recent regional tensions, he highlighted Pakistan’s firm and effective response to Indian aggression, said that the events clearly exposed the strategic alliance between India and Israel.

The Speaker has also stated that a successful outcome for Iran and Pakistan in these turbulent times would further solidify their bilateral partnership. He pointed out that India’s negative and unconstructive role in the Iran-Israel conflict provides Iran with an opportunity to reconsider its diplomatic and strategic ties with India. He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of over 50,000 Palestinian lives due to Israeli aggression, calling it a tragedy that has deeply affected every Pakistani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mohsin Naqvi Reza Amiri Moghadam Iran Israel war

Comments

200 characters

Iran-Israel war: ambassador praises Pakistan’s support

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories