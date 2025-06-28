PDWP approves Rs31.2bn for 16 uplifts projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 16 major development schemes worth Rs31.222 billion across multiple sectors for the fiscal year 2024–25.

The approvals were granted during the 86th meeting of the PDWP, chaired by Chairman Planning and Development Board Dr Naeem Rauf. The projects span key sectors including irrigation, fisheries & wildlife, forestry, and roads and bridges.

Key projects include the establishment of Cath Labs at selected District Headquarters Hospitals across Punjab at a cost of over Rs2.044 billion, and the construction of the Pari Saydein Dam in Rawalpindi District with an estimated cost of Rs3.973 billion. A water logging mitigation project in Rahim Yar Khan was also approved, valued at Rs2.887 billion.

Other notable schemes include the establishment of a Model Fish Market in Lahore (Rs48.138 million), rehabilitation of the Sialkot–Marala Road (Rs1.372 billion), and improvement of the DI Khan to Darya Khan Road (Rs1.067 billion). Additional road infrastructure projects were approved in Sheikhupura, Farooqabad, Tammun, Nowshera Virkan, Sharaqpur, Renala Khurd, and Chiniot, among others.

Dualization and reconstruction works were also sanctioned for Shahi Road in Rahim Yar Khan and the Kharian–Dinga–Mandi Bahauddin Road up to Amra Kalan.

