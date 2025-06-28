Muharram, Ashura: Fesco adopts all measures for continuous power supply

FAISALABAD: On the special orders of Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, all necessary measures have been adopted in the Fesco region to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the region during Muharram and Ashura.

Under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Muhammad Aamer, a Regional Control CentRE has been established at Fesco Headquarters to ensure continuous power supply during Muharram, while emergency centers have also been established in all six operation circles of Fesco, in which officers have been assigned duties.

