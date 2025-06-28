AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-28

Only individuals restricted from cash withdrawals under Section 114C

Hamid Waleed Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

LAHORE: Only individuals have been restricted from cash withdrawals, as of now, under Section 114-C, said tax experts.

Talking to the Business Recorder, Ashfaq Tola said accounts in the names of Association of Persons may also be covered depending upon enforcement of the said provision, however, it is unclear, as definition of person differentiates individuals and AOPs u/s 80. No restriction has been imposed on companies for now.

Now, he said, the Act has amended and Section 114C reads: The threshold that was previously to be notified by the federal government is now mentioned in the Fifteenth Schedule. Similar investments to securities or units of mutual funds have also been brought within the ambit of the restrictions in Section 114C (1). Now all accounts (except for Pension and Aasan accounts), not just current accounts of ineligible persons cannot be opened or maintained. Now any person cannot withdraw equal to or more than Rs 100 million in all bank accounts held by an individual.

Another, Hussain Sherazi, said only individuals have been restricted from cash withdrawals as of now. Accounts in the names of AOPs may also be covered depending upon enforcement of the said provision. However, it is unclear, as definition of person differentiates individuals and AOPs u/s 80. No restriction has been imposed on companies for now.

Similarly, some other experts added that cars unto Rs 7 million can be purchased by persons, including non-filers, without obtaining a certificate of eligibility for such purchase. This may potentially increase the demand for used cars, and adversely affect the market for brand new cars.

In addition, under Section restriction 114(1)(b), pertaining to application for registering, recording or attesting transfer of any immoveable property, the threshold limitation has been fixed at more than Rs 100 million for commercial immoveable properties and more than Rs 50 million for residential immoveable properties. The transaction value taken shall be the fair market value as defined under Section 2(22AA) of the ITO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ashfaq Tola Cash withdrawals Section 114C

Comments

200 characters

Only individuals restricted from cash withdrawals under Section 114C

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories