Kohistan scandal unveils massive corruption in KP: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has termed the Rs. 40 billion ‘Kohistan corruption scandal’ a disgrace for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. “This scandal has unmasked the true face of the so-called “Change” movement which falsely claimed the titles of honesty and integrity but has now been exposed as certified corruption,” Azma said in a statement on Friday.

She stated that the people’s money in KP is being wasted on fugitives and absconders, while the corrupt earnings are being distributed among cronies. “This is exactly what happens when you assign a cat to guard the milk,” she added sarcastically.

Azma Bokhari further remarked that the severity of this scandal can be gauged by the fact that even a convict imprisoned in the £190 million case appears to be disturbed by this level of corruption — truly a divine irony.

She added that for the past 12 years, KP has been plagued by systematic looting, corruption, and embezzlement. The people remain deprived of basic necessities such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the provincial government’s sympathies lie not with the people, but with a jailed convict currently held in Adiala prison, she added.

Azma demanded a transparent investigation into the Kohistan corruption scandal and urged the authorities to disclose to the public how and where their money was spent.

Expressing deep sorrow over the recent tragedy in Swat, Bokhari said that 13 tourists from the same family drowned due to the failure of the KP government’s rescue system. She stated that the victims cried out for help for nearly two hours, but no rescue team arrived. “It is shocking that neither the KP government responded nor did Minister Gandapur’s helicopter show up for relief,” she said.

Bokhari criticized the KP administration, saying its rescue equipment, resources, and personnel appear to be used only for political attacks against the federal government and Punjab, rather than for saving lives.

She demanded a full investigation into the Swat incident and called for immediate measures to ensure the safety of tourists in KP.

