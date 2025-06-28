PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Do scouts have honour?’

“What’s the difference between US politicians and their Pakistani counterparts?”

“The bravado about ending the hold of the deep state on…”

“Nope, that’s not it.”

“How about the power of money in decision-making?”

“I guess you are referring to the Israeli lobby and the power of big business, oligarchs is how they are being referred to and…”

“But we too have elite capture.”

“Hmmm, so what is the difference?”

“Let me give you a hint: threat of name change. Trump has renamed the Gulf of Mexico…”

“And named, not renamed, named the Israeli Iran war as the 12-day war. Granted that it’s not that original, as another of the numerous wars associated with Israel was the seven-day war…”

“I thought it was very, very, well named.”

“I can detect shades of Rutte – the NATO head whose message on social media was embarrassingly fawning and…”

“The fawning was a private message, Trump simply uploaded it on his…”

“Right, right. But in the case of our politicians they constantly threaten that they would change their names if what they are saying is not the truth, and so far no change.”

“I will have you know that party leaders rename themselves from a select pool of names, and the current names have simply reverted to the original.”

“How many names are in that pool?”

“Hmmmmm, cough, cough, cough…”

“Spill it.”

“I believe….well around ten in some cases fifteen in others and…”

“You being facetious?”

“Scout’s honour.”

“Do scouts have honour?”

“Scout’s honour as stipulated in their charter, look at it as if it’s the constitution and…”

“Dear lord.”

