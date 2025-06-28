AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-28

PIPS Board approves Rs683m budget

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) has approved an annual budget of nearly Rs 683 million for PIPS, showing a remarkable increase of 33 percent in comparison with Rs 513.4 million, the Institute’s annual budget for the outgoing fiscal year 2025-25.

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani presided over the PIPS BoG meeting in his additional official capacity as the Board’s President.

Speaking at the meeting, Gilani shared that the Institute proposed a 33 percent increase in the budget estimates for the upcoming FY 2025–26.

The main reason for this increase is the relocation of 24 employees to PIPS Islamabad from the provincial assemblies concerned, following a decision made by the Board in July, last year, he said.

This, Gilani said, has resulted in a 20 percent increase in staff at the PIPS Islamabad office.

Executive Director PIPS Asim Goraya briefed the BoG meeting on the Institute’s budget. The PIPS budget for FY 2024–25 was Rs 513.4 million, of which one-third (Rs 171.1 million) was provided by the Senate, and two-thirds (Rs 342.3 million) by the National Assembly, he said.

Additionally, provincial assemblies contributed Rs 40 million, with each having contributed Rs 10 million, Goraya said.

After the budget was unanimously approved by the Board members, Gilani asked the Board members to submit their recommendations in writing regarding the relevant financial matters concerning PIPS.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

