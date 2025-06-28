Key aspects of sugar sector reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The high-level committee reviewed key aspects of the sugar sector, including domestic production, import needs, supply chain efficiency, and market availability.

It also decided in-principle approval for the import of 0.5 million tonnes of sugar. Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a follow-up meeting to review the pricing and supply of essential food items, particularly sugar.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for National Food Security, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, secretaries of food security and industries, and other senior government officials. The DPM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of both consumers and suppliers, and to ensuring that essential commodities remain affordable and accessible.

