‘Kaanta Lagaa girl’: Indian actress Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42

Indian actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with a music video of ‘Kaanta Laga’ in the early 2000s, passed away at the age of 42 after a cardiac arrest, according to Indian media reports.

As per initial reports, Shefali was brought to a hospital in Mumbai, where she was declared dead on arrival. She was brought in by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, along with three other individuals.

She was also a contestant in Indian reality show Bigg Boss season 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Earlier, the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, Sidharth Shukla had passed away in 2021.