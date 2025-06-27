PM Shehbaz felicitates Sana Mir on ICC Hall of Fame honour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with former captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and celebrated cricketer Sana Mir and congratulated her on being inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame.

Commending her contribution to the sport, the prime minister said that under her leadership, the national women’s cricket team achieved remarkable success and brought global recognition to Pakistan.

“You led the team with dedication and professionalism. Your achievements have made the nation proud,” he remarked.

The premier expressed hope that Sana Mir would continue to play an active role in training and mentoring emerging talent in the country.

“Our government is committed to promoting talent in every sport on merit,” he added.

He also emphasized that providing equal opportunities and facilities for both men and women in sports, including cricket, remains a top priority for the government.

Sana Mir thanked the prime minister for the warm reception and reiterated her commitment to representing Pakistan effectively at global forums, including the World Cricket Association and ICC.

She also shared suggestions for further promotion of cricket in Pakistan, particularly women’s cricket, and expressed hope that the government would take concrete steps to expand opportunities and infrastructure for aspiring players across the country.