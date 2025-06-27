AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan hails UNSC’s decision to remove references from report on children and armed conflict

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2025 Updated June 27, 2025 09:46pm

Pakistan welcomes the decision announced by the United Nations Secretary General to remove its references from the Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict.

“This significant outcome is a testament to the Government of Pakistan’s constructive, sustained, and intensive engagement with the United Nations, including close cooperation with the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG‑CAAC), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The decision reflects international recognition of the strong institutional, legislative, and policy measures implemented by Pakistan to protect and advance the rights and well‑being of children. It is an affirmation of Pakistan’s firm commitment to aligning its national legal and institutional frameworks with international norms and best practices for safeguarding children affected by conflict and violence.

Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to collaborate closely with the United Nations to enhance and strengthen efforts for protecting and promoting children’s rights, ensuring a safer and brighter future for generations to come.

UNSC Pakistan at UN Annual report on Children and Armed Conflict

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan hails UNSC’s decision to remove references from report on children and armed conflict

KSE-100 Index hits new record high on budget approval

ECC approves Rs2.63trn in supplementary grants for various ministries, divisions

World Bank reaffirms commitment to $40bn CPF with Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes Indus Waters arbitration ruling, urges dialogue with India

Oil set for steepest weekly decline in two years as risk subsides

Gohar blames external fuel shocks for ‘boom and bust cycles’ in 2018, 2022

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

PM Shehbaz felicitates Sana Mir on ICC Hall of Fame honour

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Read more stories