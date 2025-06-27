Pakistan hails UNSC’s decision to remove references from report on children and armed conflict

Pakistan welcomes the decision announced by the United Nations Secretary General to remove its references from the Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict.

“This significant outcome is a testament to the Government of Pakistan’s constructive, sustained, and intensive engagement with the United Nations, including close cooperation with the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict (SRSG‑CAAC), the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The decision reflects international recognition of the strong institutional, legislative, and policy measures implemented by Pakistan to protect and advance the rights and well‑being of children. It is an affirmation of Pakistan’s firm commitment to aligning its national legal and institutional frameworks with international norms and best practices for safeguarding children affected by conflict and violence.

Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to collaborate closely with the United Nations to enhance and strengthen efforts for protecting and promoting children’s rights, ensuring a safer and brighter future for generations to come.