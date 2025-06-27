AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
TSX hits record high as investors assess economic data

Published 27 Jun, 2025 09:02pm

Canada’s main stock index inched up to an all-time high on Friday, but losses in heavyweight mining shares kept gains in check, while investors assessed domestic and US economic data.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.1% at 26,790.18 points, surpassing Tuesday’s record intraday high of 26,780.19. Healthcare stocks led the sectoral gains with a 1.7% rise.

Bausch Health Companies, the parent company of contact lens maker Bausch + Lomb, rose 3.1%.

On the flip side, mining shares dropped 2.8%, tracking gold that fell to a near one-month low.

TSX rises as US delays decision on direct Mideast involvement

Gold miners were among the top losers with Lundin Gold falling 7% to the bottom of the main index. Kinross Gold lost 5.7%. Economic data on Friday showed Canada’s economy contracted in April on a monthly basis as sectors exposed to tariffs negated a boost from services.

The GDP figures are “being driven by weaker exports to the US … I don’t think that’s being reflected in the market though,” said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

“It raises the potential for further interest rate cuts.”

In the US, consumer spending unexpectedly fell in May, while monthly inflation increases remained moderate.

Among individual stocks, TC Energy rose 3.3% after the pipeline operator started collecting tolls for the Southeast Gateway natural gas pipeline in Mexico.

Miner Wesdome Gold finished its acquisition of Angus Gold. Shares of Wesdome Gold were down 2.9%.

TSX Canada stock

