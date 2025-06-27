Actor Brad Pitt’s LA home burgled and ransacked: reports

LOS ANGELES: Burglars broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home on Thursday, ransacking the property and fleeing with stolen items while the Oscar-winning actor was traveling to promote his new racing thriller “F1,” US media reported.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that a break-in took place at a residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood around 10:30 pm (0530 GMT), without officially confirming who owned the home.

Police sources told NBC News and the Los Angeles Times that three suspects climbed over a front fence and broke in through the home’s front window before ransacking the location and fleeing with some belongings.

The value of the stolen items has not been disclosed.

Pitt was not home at the time, as he has been on a global promotional tour for his new movie “F1.”

The 61-year-old actor attended the film’s premiere in London this week.

The property was purchased by Pitt in 2023 for $5.5 million, according to Variety magazine.

Pitt is the among the most recent celebrities to have their Los Angeles homes burglarized.

About $500,000 of jewelry was allegedly stolen from the home of French striker Olivier Giroud of MLS side Los Angeles FC in a burglary in February.

That same month, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s residence was reportedly burglarized.