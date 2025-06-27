Manager Van Nistelrooy leaves relegated Leicester

LONDON: Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his position as manager of Leicester after relegation from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.

The club and Van Nistelrooy had “mutually agreed” that the Dutchman’s contract would be terminated with immediate effect, a club statement said.

The 48-year-old joined the struggling Foxes in late November after a brief spell as Manchester United’s caretaker boss.

But he was unable to stop their slide and they returned to the second-tier Championship after just one season back in the Premier League.

“Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club,” Leicester said in a statement.

“From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club’s academy into our first team environment.

“Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future.”

Van Nistelrooy said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club.”