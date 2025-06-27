AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.11%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.12 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2%)
HUMNL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.25%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
KOSM 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
MLCF 84.82 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
OGDC 220.80 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (1.62%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
PAEL 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.99%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
SEARL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.1%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.54%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.63%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 181.5 (1.46%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 641.2 (1.7%)
KSE100 123,628 Increased By 1581.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 37,737 Increased By 534.9 (1.44%)
Markets

European shares rise on easing US-China trade tensions

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 01:02pm

European shares rose on Friday as investors assessed signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China, lifting hopes of further trade deals before the deadline for U.S. tariff pause is lifted in July.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.6% at 540.67 points, as of 0707 GMT. The index was on track to log its first weekly gain in three weeks. Other major regional indexes also traded higher.

A White House official said on Thursday that the U.S. reached an agreement with China on how to expedite rare earths shipments to the United States.

With worries about tensions in the Middle East taking a backseat for now, investor focus is on signs of progress on new trade deals before a respite on higher tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump expires in early July.

EU leaders discussed new proposals from the U.S. on a trade deal at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not ruling out the likelihood of tariff talks failing, saying “all options remain on the table”.

European shares edge higher as Israel-Iran ceasefire holds; Fed independence in focus

European auto stocks led sectoral gains with a 1.5% climb. Media shares advanced 1.2%.

German sportswear makers Puma and Adidas gained 4.3% and 2.9% respectively, after U.S. peer Nike’s first-quarter revenue outlook exceeded market expectations.

In U.S., investors await the release of the core PCE price index due later in the day.

