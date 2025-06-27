AIRLINK 144.49 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.11%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
FFL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
FLYNG 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.17%)
HUBC 139.53 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
MLCF 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.55%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.79%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
PAEL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
PPL 170.57 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.93%)
SSGC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SYM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.7%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.09%)
BR100 12,611 Increased By 160.7 (1.29%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 545.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 123,454 Increased By 1407.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 37,683 Increased By 480.9 (1.29%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: India demand muted despite price correction; buying picks up in China, Singapore

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 11:32am

Demand for physical gold in India remained subdued this week despite a correction in prices, as buyers held out for a bigger drop, while demand improved in China and Singapore.

This week, Indian dealers were offering a discount of up to $18 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 6% import and 3% sales levies, down from last week’s discount of up to $27.

“Retail buyers are still on the sidelines despite the correction in prices. This is traditionally a lean demand season and buyers are waiting for a bigger drop in prices,” said a Kolkata-based jeweller.

Domestic gold prices were trading around 96,100 rupees per 10 grams on Friday after hitting an all-time high of 101,078 rupees earlier this month.

Jewellers weren’t buying much new gold from banks because retail buyers were trading in their old jewellery for new ones, which met a good part of the demand, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Spot gold was trading around $3,294.19 as of 0425 GMT, down from levels near $3,450 last week.

Gold heads for second weekly loss, investors eye US inflation data

Dealers in top gold consumer China charged premiums of $12-$14 an ounce over the global benchmark spot price, higher than last week’s $10 premium.

“People are still interested in buying some gold as a safe haven,” Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals said, adding that a dip below $3,300 could attract more interest as investors seem ready to buy on any weakness.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold at par to a $2.00 premium, while in Singapore, gold traded between at-par price and a $2.20 premium.

“We’ve seen a bit more retail buying… wholesalers are also short-covering because the prices came down quite a bit from last week,” said Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central.

In Japan, bullion was sold flat to a $0.5 premium.

Asia Gold price asian gold

Comments

200 characters

Asia gold: India demand muted despite price correction; buying picks up in China, Singapore

KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points in early trade

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Read more stories