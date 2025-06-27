AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
PFA discards 1,800kg of sick chickens at Tollinton Market

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: As part of its ongoing mission to ensure the provision of safe and quality meat, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a major crackdown on substandard poultry at Lahore’s Tollinton Market. Director General Food Authority, Asim Javed, led the operation in collaboration with the Meat Safety Task Force, said a spokesperson of the Authority on Thursday.

During the operation, a total of 74,000kg of chicken from 26 suppliers and shops were inspected. Authorities destroyed 1,800kg of sick and unhealthy chickens, while imposing heavy fines on the involved suppliers.

According to DG Asim Javed, the confiscated poultry was found to be underweight, suffering from cold, and infected with various diseases. “These sick chickens were being prepared for supply to shops within Tollinton Market, which is a serious violation of food safety laws,” he said. A veterinary specialist conducted a detailed examination and confirmed the presence of diseases, prompting immediate disposal of the meat.

The DG emphasized that preparing and selling meat from sick poultry is a serious crime and warned suppliers against such practices. He added that the PFA is utilizing all available resources to eliminate the fraudulent meat mafia operating in the city.

In a significant development, Asim Javed announced that a modern slaughterhouse is under construction in Tollinton Market to ensure proper meat processing. “We are working towards establishing an international-standard meat production and delivery system in Lahore,” he noted.

He also urged citizens to avoid purchasing pre-slaughtered meat and instead insist on live slaughtering in front of them to ensure freshness and hygiene.

This operation reflects the Punjab Food Authority’s strong stance against the sale of unsafe meat and its commitment to public health and food safety.

