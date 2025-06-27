Ashura on July 6

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the moon of Muharram 1447 Hijri was sighted in the country, and Ashura would fall on July 6 (Sunday).

Addressing a press conference, the committee’s chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the meeting of the central, zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were held simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

He said the committee received multiple testimonies of moon-sighting from across the country. Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the holy Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

