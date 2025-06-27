AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-27

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

Naveed Butt Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday (June 27) would present supplementary grants and excess demands for grants of Rs203.345 billion for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 in the National Assembly for discussion and approval.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb would present supplementary grants and excess demands for grants in the Lower House of the Parliament for passage.

According to agenda documents of the National Assembly, a total of 1.575 billion supplementary grants for financial year 2024-25 would be presented for passage with voice voting.

FY25: Sindh PA approves Rs156bn supplementary budget

A total of 84 million supplementary grants for staff, household and allowances of the President (Public), 151.79 million for Supreme Court, Rs21.25 million for Islamabad High Court and Rs1.32 billion for Election Commission of Pakistan.

Similarly, Rs180.87 billion supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 would be presented in the House for approval.

According to documents, Rs167.61 billion supplementary grants for Servicing of Foreign Debt, Rs1.184 billion for Repayment of Short Term Foreign Credits, Rs10.67 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous, expenditure, Rs964 million for superannuation allowances and pensions, Rs29 million for staff household and allowances of the President (Personal), 389.91 million for Audit and Rs19.37 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman for financial year 2023-24.

A total of Rs20.898 billion of excess demands for grants and appropriation for the financial year, 2023-24 would be presented in the House for passage. The excess demands for grants are Rs0.114 million for Staff Household and Allowances of the President (Personal), Rs24.758 million for audit, Rs20.835 billion for repayment of domestic debt, and Rs37.56 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NA Muhammad Aurangzeb supplementary grant grants

Comments

200 characters

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories