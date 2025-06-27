Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday (June 27) would present supplementary grants and excess demands for grants of Rs203.345 billion for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 in the National Assembly for discussion and approval.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb would present supplementary grants and excess demands for grants in the Lower House of the Parliament for passage.

According to agenda documents of the National Assembly, a total of 1.575 billion supplementary grants for financial year 2024-25 would be presented for passage with voice voting.

A total of 84 million supplementary grants for staff, household and allowances of the President (Public), 151.79 million for Supreme Court, Rs21.25 million for Islamabad High Court and Rs1.32 billion for Election Commission of Pakistan.

Similarly, Rs180.87 billion supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24 would be presented in the House for approval.

According to documents, Rs167.61 billion supplementary grants for Servicing of Foreign Debt, Rs1.184 billion for Repayment of Short Term Foreign Credits, Rs10.67 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous, expenditure, Rs964 million for superannuation allowances and pensions, Rs29 million for staff household and allowances of the President (Personal), 389.91 million for Audit and Rs19.37 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman for financial year 2023-24.

A total of Rs20.898 billion of excess demands for grants and appropriation for the financial year, 2023-24 would be presented in the House for passage. The excess demands for grants are Rs0.114 million for Staff Household and Allowances of the President (Personal), Rs24.758 million for audit, Rs20.835 billion for repayment of domestic debt, and Rs37.56 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman, etc.

