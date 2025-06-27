PM commends economic team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday heaped praise on his economic team with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb taking centre stage for pulling together the Budget for 2025-26 just hours before it sailed through the National Assembly.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, Sharif gushed over the “unmatched dedication” of his economic crew and thanked coalition allies including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari for backing what he called a “bold economic play.”

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar also made Sharif’s shout out list.

PM praises performance of Bilawal-led team

“Now, efforts should be made with zeal to further strengthen the economy. With this budget, the economy will be further strengthened in the new fiscal year,” he added.

On the geopolitical front, the prime minister lauded a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, calling it a “vital pause button” that may have pulled the region back from the brink. He praised Tehran’s refusal to “bend the knee” and said Iran “stood tall under fire.”

He also highlighted Pakistan’s support for peace efforts in the region following the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

He described the ceasefire as a crucial step in avoiding further escalation and loss, noting that the conflict’s impact extends beyond the region to the entire world.

Sharif welcomed the ceasefire and lauded the courage and bravery of the Iranian nation, emphasising that Iran refused to bow to pressure and insisted on a dignified resolution.

He credited several countries, especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar, for playing important roles in facilitating the ceasefire. Sharif said he had held a detailed phone conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who also spoke with the president of Iran during the war.

Iran, he added, had openly expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s political and military leadership, political parties, and the public for their solidarity.

“The Iranian leadership specifically named President Asif Ali Zardari, myself, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for the contributions to the ceasefire efforts,” he claimed.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan had consistently supported Iran and underscored that Iran acted in self-defence following an Israeli attack.

He recounted that Field Marshall Munir held a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul, while also mentioning that US President Donald Trump had expressed admiration for the Field Marshal during a luncheon.

On domestic matters, Sharif directed authorities to ensure strict law and order during Muharram processions nationwide. He instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to coordinate with provincial governments, as well as authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to maintain peace and security throughout the month. He also paid tribute to security forces fighting terrorism, expressing confidence that Pakistan will ultimately prevail.

“Our security forces’ officers and soldiers are making great sacrifices, and we will win this war against terrorism,” Sharif said, emphasising that Pakistan Army is delivering a decisive blow to extremists.

Earlier in the meeting, the cabinet offered Fateha for Major Moeez Abbas Shah, who was martyred in an operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

