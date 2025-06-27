AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-27

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Sohail Sarfraz | Naveed Butt Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: To impose restriction on economic transactions of non-filers, banks shall not allow cash withdrawal from any of the bank accounts of ineligible persons (non-filers), exceeding the specified threshold under the amended Finance Bill (2025-26).

The new law would be applicable on non-filers from July 1, 2025.

The amended Bill has revised section 114C (Restriction on economic transactions by certain persons) of Finance Bill (2025-26).

Non-filers: Govt decides to hike cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000

In the original Finance Bill, the government has prescribed that the banking company shall not open or maintain an already opened current or a saving bank or investor portfolio securities account, except Asaan Account and Pensioner Account, in the name of such persons as may be notified by the board.

A banking company shall not allow cash withdrawal from any of the bank accounts of any person, exceeding the amount as may be notified by the Board from time to time, the original Bill added.

After an amendment in the Finance Bill (2025-26), this section has replaced with the new sub-section that, “a banking company shall not allow cash withdrawal from any of the bank accounts of any person, exceeding the threshold as specified in Fifteenth Schedule”, amended Finance Bill added.

Another major amendment relating to pension revealed that where an individual is deriving income under the head “income from other source” on account of any annuity or pension, such individual shall be charged to tax on his annuity or pension income received at the rate provided in proviso to clause (2) of this Division”, amended Finance Bill added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

banks non filers Finance Bill 2025–26 Asaan Account

Comments

200 characters

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories